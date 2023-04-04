Warner Bros. in Talks to Produce ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series for HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery is in talks to produce a TV series for HBO Max based on the original “Harry Potter” novels, TheWrap has confirmed. According to Bloomberg, which first reported on the talks, if the show goes into production, it would be a new adaptation unrelated to the hit film series. Each…



#warnerbrosdiscovery #hbo #harrypotter #thewrap #jkrowling #fantasticbeasts #secretsofdumbledore #eddieredmayneled #warner #hbomax