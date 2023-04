Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie died of an ischaemic stroke, according to a death certificate obtained by The Blast. The document also said she had been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin,” or cancer that where a tumor is not detected. The band’s longtime singer,…



#fleetwoodmacs #christinemcvie #blast #dontstop #overmyhead #sayyouloveme #johnmcvies #fleetwoodmac #petergreen #bobwelch