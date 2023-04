There’s a litre of water plus big bottles of shampoo, sun lotion and mouthwash sloshing around next to the clothes and laptop in my green wheelie case, which has just disappeared into the mouth of the scanner at London City airport. I had even recklessly bunged in my makeup bag. After years of…



#londoncity #listerine #docklands #ct #ibiza #lynneschey #alisonfitzgerald #fitzgerald #heathrow #netherlands