LSU beat Iowa in the NCAA women’s basketball final on Sunday. Sunday’s NCAA women’s basketball championship game drew 9.9 million TV viewers, double last year’s audience and the most-viewed NCAA women’s basketball game on record, according to ESPN. Louisiana State’s 102-85 win over Iowa, in a…



#lsu #iowa #ncaa #espn #louisianastates #waltdisneycos #abc #hawkeyes #caitlinclark #southcarolina