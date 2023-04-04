Investors Sold REITs in Response to the Banking Crisis. They May Have Overreacted

“We are less focused on the risks to REITs and more focused on where private market property valuations are going,” says Cohen & Steers’ Rich Hill. REITs, which are companies that own and operate income-generating real estate properties, fell 8.3 percent in the two weeks following the March 10…



#cohensteersrichhill #siliconvalleybank #slgreenrealty #bostonproperties #richhill #cohensteers #reit #hill #gfc #toddbriddell