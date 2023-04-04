The worsening state of the United States' maternal healthcare
Published
Since the pandemic, U.S. maternal mortality rates have soared and the problem is only getting worse. Here's everything you need to know: Why does the U.S. have such a high maternal mortality rate? According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the maternal mortality rate increased by 40…
#elizabethcherot #chasityjenningsnuñez #roevwade #bonnergeneralhealth #idaho #idaholegislature #leahwilson #arkansas #mississippi #missouri