Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at New York Mayor ahead of Trump's arrest

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he warned her to be on her "best behavior" during her planned protest in the city against Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday. A grand jury indicted the former president last Thursday following an…



#marjorietaylorgreene #newyorkcity #ericadams #donaldtrump #manhattan #alvinbragg #michaelcohen #stormydaniels #trump #greene