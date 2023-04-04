What to watch for in the hotly contested Wisconsin and Chicago elections Tuesday

What to watch for in the hotly contested Wisconsin and Chicago elections Tuesday

Upworthy

Published

Abortion has taken center stage. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, a state law from 1849 banning abortion in almost all cases snapped back into effect. The law makes performing an abortion a felony; doctors who perform the procedure face up to six years in prison and…

#ussupremecourt #roevwade #supremecourt #protasiewicz #emilyslist #hillaryclinton #ericholder #democrats #republicans #capitol

Full Article