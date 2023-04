L’Oréal is buying Australian brand Aesop in a deal that values it at $2.5 billion, in the biggest brand acquisition ever made by the French beauty giant. The sale was announced Monday by Aesop’s parent, Brazilian firm Natura & Co, which also owns The Body Shop and Avon. It brings Aesop, which is…



#australian #aesop #brazilian #naturaco #bodyshop #maybelline #loréal #yslbeauté #dealogic #brazil