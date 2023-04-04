Stock image of a sad woman. AngiePhotos/Getty Images A widow in Belgium said her husband recently died by suicide after being encouraged by a chatbot. Chat logs seen by Belgian newspaper La Libre showed Chai Research's AI bot encouraging the man to end his life. The "Eliza" chatbot still tells…



#belgium #belgian #lalibre #chairesearch #eliza #withouteliza #siliconvalley #williambeauchamp #thomasrialan #screengrabchai