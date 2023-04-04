Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro’s ‘Beso’ Makes Top 5 Debut on Hot Latin Songs Chart

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro each add a new top 10 to their Billboard charts career history as “Beso” debuts at No. 4 on the Hot Latin Songs ranking dated April 8. The new achievement is their first as a couple, following five top 10s collaborative entries for Rosalía, and eight for Rauw Alejandro.…



