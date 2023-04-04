Is Big Tech biased against conservatives? Evidence from search algorithms says no

Algorithm-based news recommendations on social media and search engines shape the news people see. Social media is the main source of news for 42% of adults in the United States — representing a 55% increase since 2013. Worldwide, 28% of users use social media as their main gateway to news, for…



#algorithm #republicans #nonlatinx #conservatives #uscensusregions #alphabet #truecrimedaily #vox #googlesearch #wikipedia