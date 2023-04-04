Jimmy Buffett, LeBron James, Tom Ford, and Tiger Woods are all officially billionaires

LeBron James. Luis M. Alvarez/AP Images Jimmy Buffett, LeBron James, Tom Ford, and Tiger Woods joined Forbes' annual billionaires list this year. The "Margaritaville" singer is on the lower end of the world's richest list with a $1 billion fortune. Ford made it after selling his fashion brand to…



#lebronjames #luismalvarezapimages #jimmybuffett #tomford #tigerwoods #margaritaville #ford #estéelauder #nike #pepsi