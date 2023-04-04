A "New Phase" Never Seen Before: Victor Davis Hanson On What Trump Indictment Means For America Authored by Terri Wu and Jan Jekielek via The Epoch Times, With last week’s indictment of former President Donald Trump, the country has entered an unsettling new era characterized by chronic…



#victordavishanson #terriwu #janjekielek #epochtimes #donaldtrump #trump #hanson #hooverinstitution #manhattan #stormydaniels