Man Charged Over Numerous 'Swatting' Calls Accused Of Blackmailing Victims, Demanding Underage Nude Pics A Seattle man has been arrested for making over 20 "swatting" calls across the United States and Canada, which prompted real emergency responses to fake reports of shootings, bombs or other…



#seattle #ashtonconnorgarcia #bremerton #discord #usdistrictcourt #tacoma #pittsburgh #oakland #genejpuskarapphoto #nickbrown