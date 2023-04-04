Consort no longer: For the first time, King Charles III's wife is officially identified as Queen Camilla
Published
King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation. Camilla, who until now has been described as queen consort, is given equal billing on the ornate medieval style…
#charlesiiis #queencamilla #buckinghampalace #camilla #elizabethii #westminsterabbey #princegeorge #unitedkingdom #andrewjamieson