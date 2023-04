Judy Farrell, who recurred on the hit series M*A*S*H as the 4077’s Nurse Able, died Sunday after suffering a stroke, according to multiple media outlets. She was 84. The former wife of M*A*S*H star Mike Farrell, who played Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in the 1972-1983 CBS sitcom, Judy Farrell portrayed…



#judyfarrell #nurseable #mikefarrell #bjhunnicutt #goodbyefarewell #partridgefamily #benson #fame #abc #portcharles