Jarvis Robertson, an anchor and reporter at NBC station WVTM-TV Ch. 13 in Birmingham, Ala., has been appointed weekend anchor. Previously, Robertson worked as a reporter, MMJ and fill-in-anchor at Fox Carolina. He also reported for and was a digital anchor at WTOC-TV Ch. 11, a CBS affiliate in…



#jarvisrobertson #wvtmtvch #birmingham #ala #mmj #foxcarolina #wtoctvch #savannah #robertson #twitter