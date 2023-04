Podcasts Morgan Housel talks about why our brains covet the pursuit of new stuff. (open.spotify.com) Benjamin Felix and Cameron Passmore talk with Daniel Pink about the power of regret to help induce change. (rationalreminder.libsyn.com) Investing The stock market is in a drawdown more often than…



