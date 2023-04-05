‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump ‘Will Never Be President Again’ After Post-Arrest Speech: ‘DeSantis Had to Be Feeling Great’ (Video)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thinks former president Donald Trump blew his chance at re-election with his behavior following his arrest and arraignment Tuesday. “If Donald Trump was sane, if he were rational, he would have said, ‘I’m gonna go to bed with the win,’ but as we all know, Donald Trump can’t…



#msnbc #joescarborough #donaldtrump #morningjoe #rondesantis #goingwell #maralago #trump #manhattan #alvinbraggs