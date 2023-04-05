Tiger Woods isn’t the most wagered-on golfer at the Masters, unlike last year. See who is

Tiger Woods was by far the most wagered-on golfer at the 2022 Masters, despite missing time after a car accident in 2021. But at this year’s tournament, he’s no longer the darling of bettors. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are; people are placing the most bets, and wagering the most…



#tigerwoods #2022masters #scottiescheffler #rorymcilroy #jonrahm #mcilroy #masters #woods #scheffler #rahm