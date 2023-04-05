‘Hellicious’ Animated Series in the Works at TBS, Anthony Kiedis to Star and Produce Via New Production Company Said and Done (EXCLUSIVE)

A series version of the comic book “Hellicious” is in development at TBS with “Red Hot Chili Peppers” frontman Anthony Kiedis attached to star and executive produce, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition to starring, Kiedis will executive produce along with Bob Forrest and Ron Burkle via…



#hellicious #redhotchilipeppers #anthonykiedis #variety #bobforrest #ronburkle #doneentertainment #minaelwell #alancmedina #kitwallis