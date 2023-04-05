Jack Black Confirms ‘School of Rock’ Cast Will Reunite for 20th Anniversary: ‘All Those Kids… Now They’re 30 Years Old’

Jack Black confirmed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he’s planning to reunite with his younger “School of Rock” co-stars later this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comedy’s release. Various cast members have reunited over the years, but it sounds like Black is…



#jackblack #schoolofrock #richardlinklater #whitelotus #mikewhite #deweyfinn #sarahsilverman #joancusack #mirandacosgrove #broadway