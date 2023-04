The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of the conventional 2023 Prius hybrid launched earlier this year. It shares that car’s striking new shape, the one that wowed reviewers and shoppers. The Prime adds a much larger battery that can be plugged into the grid to recharge—giving it…



#epa #xse #xsepremium #toyota #prius #chevroletvolt #generalmotors #ultium #kwh #greencarreports