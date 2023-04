Archive footage of Kate Middleton performing a curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II on Easter Sunday in 2019 has gone viral on social media after being uploaded to video sharing platform TikTok. The clip is the latest social media edit concerning royal curtsies to be widely circulated, with the subject…



#katemiddleton #elizabethii #eastersunday #tiktok #meghanmarkle #meghan #stgeorge #windsorcastle #eastercourt #princewilliam