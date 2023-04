FC Barcelona Want To Sell Raphinha For ‘Lack Of Professionalism’ Following Poor Display In El Clasico: Reports

FC Barcelona wish to sell Raphinha for a "lack of professionalism and camaraderie" following a poor performance against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Wednesday, El Nacional has reported. The Brazilian was brought off after 66 minutes in the eventual 4-0 semi-final second leg loss to the Catalans'…



#fc #barcelona #raphinha #realmadrid #elclasico #elnacional #brazilian #catalans #copadelrey #eduardocamavinga