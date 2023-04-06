Clarence Thomas has accepted undisclosed luxury trips from GOP megadonor for decades, report says

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted secret luxury trips from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow for more than two decades in apparent violation of…



#clarencethomas #supremecourt #washingtondc #harlancrow #propublica #crow #ethics #virginiacanter #crew #canter