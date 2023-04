We’re facing an uncertain market environment. A heavy surge in large-cap tech stocks in Q1 powered a 17% year-to-date gain in the NASDAQ index – but that boost came even despite the persistently high inflation, rising interest rates, and the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. In those circumstances,…



#siliconvalleybank #mikewilson #wilson #tipranks #irving #permian #pioneer #permianbasin #fcf #derrickwhitfield