Clarence Thomas slammed from across political spectrum, as former House GOP member says he 'should not be allowed anywhere near a judicial decision'

Clarence Thomas in 2008. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Former GOP House members are slamming Justice Clarence Thomas over his cozy relationship with a billionaire. ProPublica reported that Thomas has secretly gone on lavish vacations at the expense of megadonor Harlan Crow. One of Thomas' fellow…



#clarencethomas #propublica #harlancrow #supremecourt #tedlieu #democrat #twitter #virginiahouse #denverriggleman #adamkinzinger