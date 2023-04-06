GOP billionaire who funded Clarence Thomas's vacations has also given thousands of dollars to Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin
Published
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images GOP megadonor Harlan Crow has been secretly funding lavish vacations for Justice Clarence Thomas. But he's also given…
#kyrstensinema #arizona #supremecourt #clarencethomas #joemanchin #westvirginia #tomwilliams #alexwonggettyimages #harlancrow #democrats