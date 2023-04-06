Prime Video Acquires BBC’s David Attenborough Docuseries ‘Wild Isles’ for Earth Day
Published
Prime Video has acquired the rights to “Wild Isles,” the nature documentary series narrated by David Attenborough, through a deal with distributor Banijay Rights, Amazon announced on Thursday. All five episodes will be available Friday, April 21, a day before Earth Day on April 22. The docuseries…
#primevideo #wildisles #davidattenborough #banijayrights #amazon #guardian #worldwildlifefund #iplayer #silverbackfilms #britishisles