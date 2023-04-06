What are the busiest airports in the US?

ViewAirport travel appears to be nearing pre-pandemic levels. According to a report from Airports Council International, global passenger traffic in 2022 was 73% of what it was in 2019.
The increased traffic has made for busy airports in the U.S.
The ACI report says five of the top 10 busiest airports in the world are...
ViewAirport travel appears to be nearing pre-pandemic levels. According to a report from Airports Council International, global passenger traffic in 2022 was 73% of what it was in 2019.