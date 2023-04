Melania Trump lives in 'an ivory tower of denial' and is not humiliated by her husband's affairs, her former aide says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrived for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Melania Trump is aware of her husband's affairs and is not humiliated by them, her former aide said.…



#donaldtrump #melaniatrump #newyears #palmbeach #florida #joeraedlegettyimages #pagesix #melania #trump #maralago