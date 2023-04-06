Why are Ivy League admissions so unpredictable?

ViewYena Choe was wrought with anxiety as she awaited the results of elite college applications on March 30. A student leader at Leonia High School in New Jersey with a near-perfect 1570 SAT score, she had already been rejected in the pick-one early decision round in December at her top choice school, Columbia University.
At...
ViewYena Choe was wrought with anxiety as she awaited the results of elite college applications on March 30. A student leader at Leonia High School in New Jersey with a near-perfect 1570 SAT score, she had already been rejected in the pick-one early decision round in December at her top choice school, Columbia University.