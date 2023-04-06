Ryan Murphy, Damon Lindelof and Erica Huggins to Headline Variety Power of Law Breakfast

Craig Emanuel, Damon Lindelof and Erica Huggins will headline the Variety Power of Law Breakfast, presented by City National Bank, on April 20 in Los Angeles. Ryan Murphy will present the Variety Power of Law award to his entertainment attorney Emanuel, a partner at Paul Hastings, to honor his…



