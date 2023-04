The judge in Trump's criminal hush-money case who the ex-president has slammed as 'highly partisan' has been deluged with death threats

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for an arraignment before Judge Juan Merchan. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters The NY judge handling Donald Trump's criminal case has gotten death threats, a source said. New York Supreme Justice Juan Merchan has received multiple threats over the last week,…



#donaldtrump #juanmerchan #janerosenbergreuters #ny #newyorksupreme #trump #merchan #newyorkcity #newyorksupremecourt #manhattan