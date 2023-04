England Win First-Ever Women’s Finalissima At Sold-Out Wembley Stadium

The European Champions, England, defeated the South American champions, Brazil to win the first-ever women's Finalissima, at a sold-out Wembley Stadium tonight to further enhance the Lionesses' claims to be one of the favorites to triumph at this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup. In a match,…



#europeanchampions #southamerican #brazil #finalissima #wembleystadium #lionesses #fifawomenworldcup #ellatoone #uefawomeneurofinal #laurenjames