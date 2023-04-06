Jobs report: March data to show hiring slowdown, growth likely 'too high' for Fed

The March jobs report to be released Friday is set to show another slowdown in the U.S. labor market, though hiring will likely remain robust even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates in a bid to slow the economy. Wall Street economists expect nonfarm payrolls grew by 239,000 last month…



#federalreserve #siliconvalleybank #signaturebank #svb #andrewhunter #oxfordeconomics #cmegroup #ianshepherdson #jeromepowell #adp