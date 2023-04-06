Lizzo ‘Cried All Day’ When Offered ‘Star Wars’ Role, Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Mandalorian’ Set Photos
Published
Lizzo has finally discovered the way, and she’s loving it. The singer-songwriter shared behind-the-scene photos from her guest appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Season 3 of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” and expressed how much joining the Star Wars galaxy meant to her. On Episode 6 of…
#grammy #duchessofplazir15 #jackblack #jonfavreau #starwars #jonbryce #plazir #dindjarin #pedropascal #bokatankryze