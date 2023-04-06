Charlie Kirk says gun deaths are "worth" it to keep 2nd Amendment

Charlie Kirk, the conservative founder and president of Turning Point USA, said during an organizational event on Wednesday that gun deaths in exchange for the preservation of Second Amendment rights is part of America's reality. Kirk's comments come about one week after three children and three…



#charliekirk #turningpointusa #secondamendment #nashville #tennessee #gunviolencearchive #turningpointusafaith #cdc #trace #studentsdemandaction