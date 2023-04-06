The Kremlin throws cold water on China mediating peace in Ukraine as Macron urges Xi to 'bring Russia to its senses'
French President Emmanuel Macron walks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping after inspecting an honor guard during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People on April 6, 2023 in Beijing, China. Ng Han Guan/Getty Images Moscow threw cold water on the potential for China to play the role of…
