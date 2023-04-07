Binance Australia to Wind Down Its Derivatives Business After Regulator Cancels License
Published
Australia’s corporate regulator Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), said in a press release Thursday it has canceled Binance Australia’s derivatives license following a targeted review of the company’s classification of retail and wholesale clients. The crypto exchange has…
#asic #binanceaustralias #australian #binanceaustralia #asicchair #joelongo #binancesspotbusiness #cftc #binance #tokenist