Binance Australia to Wind Down Its Derivatives Business After Regulator Cancels License

Australia’s corporate regulator Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), said in a press release Thursday it has canceled Binance Australia’s derivatives license following a targeted review of the company’s classification of retail and wholesale clients. The crypto exchange has…

