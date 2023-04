Vivian Trimble, a keyboardist and vocalist from the ’90s rockers Luscious Jackson, died April 4 of cancer treatment complications. She was 59. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday,” said a band statement. “We were not expecting this. She…



#viviantrimble #lusciousjackson #nate #rebecca #nba #jillcunniff #gabbyglaser #grandroyal #electrichoney #cunniff