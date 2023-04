“I carried those bastards for years,” says Mick Mars, telling Variety how he thinks his 41-year history with Motley Crue should not end with him facing off with the other three members in the halls of justice. The veteran band, now down by one original member, has sued to force Mars into…



#mickmars #motleycrue #mars #crue #variety #sashafrid #mötleycrüe #bobdaisley #ozzyosbournes #carmineappice