King Charles III remains more popular as a monarch than he was in the years leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's death—even after evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to recent polling. The king was liked by 55 percent of respondents and disliked by 17 percent in the first three months…



#charlesiii #elizabethii #meghanmarkle #unitedkingdom #yougov #netflix #spare #meghan #sussexes #princessdiana