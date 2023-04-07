Toyota Accelerates EV Ambitions: Gearing Up for a Showdown with Tesla

None Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) is eyeing a factory floor overhaul after making sweeping changes to its leadership team as it migrates to a new, dedicated platform for battery electric vehicles. • None Koji Sato may confirm that new EV architecture is in the works at his first briefing as CEO on…



#nonetoyotamotorcorp #teslainc #toyota #gigapress #tnga #nonesato #tesla #nonetesla #generalmotorsconyse #hondamotorcompanyltd