In ‘Hamnet,’ Shakespeare’s Wife Takes the Stage, at Last
Published
“She’s so alive,” said Madeleine Mantock, who plays the role based on Shakespeare’s wife in “Hamnet.” “She has all this knowledge, all this capability.” A Royal Shakespeare Company adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s hit novel gives voice and agency to a historical character we know little about. Of…
#madeleinemantock #hamnet #maggieofarrells #williamshakespeare #annehathaway #holytrinity #stratford #swantheater #shakespeares #hamlet