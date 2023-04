Ali Wong may be a comedian by trade but that doesn't mean she's not afraid to tackle a dramatic role. Her latest drama, Beef, proved to be a scary prospect even for her though, she told Newsweek. The Netflix show, which is helmed by Lee Sung Jin, follows Wong's Amy Lau and Steven Yeun's Danny Cho.…



#aliwong #beef #netflix #leesungjin #wong #amylau #stevenyeun #dannycho #josephlee #netflixrole