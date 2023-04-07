Star Wars: The Acolyte promises wuxia action and a Wookie Jedi master in 2024

The High Republic is Star Wars’ newest time period and up until now, we’ve only really gotten to explore it through books. Thankfully, the first look at Star Wars: The Acolyte, a crime series set towards the end of the Republic’s brightest days, during Star Wars Celebration 2023 is here to fix…



#highrepublic #disneyplus #russian #crouchingtiger #hiddendragon #leejungjae #georgelucas #akirakurosawa #hiddenfortress #yojimbo