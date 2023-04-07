'A Proud Day': UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata On Sudha Murty's Padma Award Win

'A Proud Day': UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata On Sudha Murty's Padma Award Win

Zee News

Published

Sudha Murty, in her acceptance speech, thanked the people of India for their support and hoped her recognition inspired the younger generation.

Full Article